Idaho Steelheads set for their final ECHL home games of 2016 against Rapid City

Idaho’s ECHL hockey team faces the Rapid City Rush for its final three home games of the calendar year at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.
The Steelheads (13-8-3) lost three at Colorado last week, one via shootout, after going 8-1-1 in their previous 10 games.
Idaho has played the last-place Rush (7-11-5) once this season, losing 5-3 in South Dakota on Nov. 2.
Rapid City is led by forwards Lindsay Sparks (11 goals, 14 assists) and Ryan Walters (9 goals, 16 assists), who have 25 points apiece. Forward Jefferson Dahl (9 goals, 18 assists) is the Steelheads’ top contributor with 27 points.
