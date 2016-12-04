Idaho Steelheads take another win from Aces in shootout

Caleb Herbert scored for Idaho in a shootout to lift the Steelheads past the Alaska Aces 3-2 in ECHL hockey action Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Goaltender Branden Komm stopped all three Alaska shooters to help Herbert’s goal hold up. Komm has stopped all 11 shooters he’s faced in the shootout this season. He finished Saturday’s game with 29 saves.
Travis Ewanyk and Kellan Lain scored in regulation for Idaho, while Joe Basaraba, Corbin Baldwin and Charlie Dodero provided assists. Ewanyk’s goal was his eighth of the season. He has six goals and 11 points in the past 11 games. Basaraba is on a six-game points streak
Idaho (13-6-2) took 2-of-3 from Alaska, also beating the Aces in overtime Friday. The Steelheads are a combined 12-2-2 on Fridays and Saturdays — 9-0-1 on the weekends at home.
The Steelheads moved into sole possession of first place in the Mountain Division with their second straight win beyond regulation.
Idaho is 4-0 in shootouts this season, and improved to 9-3-1 on home ice. The Steelheads are an impressive 4-5-2 in games in which they surrender the first goal.
