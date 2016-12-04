Idaho Steelheads take another win from Aces in shootout

1:57 Take a Zamboni ride at CenturyLink Arena in Boise Pause

0:47 Idaho City lights a Christmas Tree

0:30 Zoo Boise capybaras get in the Christmas spirit with gifts of their own

0:58 Boise Red Cross prepares for potential emergencies. Would you know what to do?

0:32 Eagle girls basketball off to 6-0 start

0:45 Mixed Greens pop-up holiday shop

1:40 Interfaith Sanctuary Community Choir

1:13 Mountain Home firefighters battle Pat's Desert Inn Cafe blaze

0:30 "Terra Firma" redo underway at Boise Airport

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time