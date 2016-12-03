Idaho Steelheads top Alaska Aces in OT; homestand ends Saturday

Joe Basaraba scored the game-winner with 49 seconds left in overtime, lifting Idaho to a 2-1 ECHL hockey victory Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Basaraba has two goals and six points during a five-game points streak, as well as eight points over his past eight games.
Branden Troock also scored for the Steelheads (12-6-2). Trook has two goals in two games with Idaho this season, both third-period goals to tie the game.
Goaltender Philippe Desrosiers finished with 32 saves.
The win moved Idaho into a tie in the standings with Alaska with 26 points. The Aces will maintain control of first place with more regulation and overtime victories than Idaho, and they have now earned points in seven consecutive games. The teams close out the three-game series at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
