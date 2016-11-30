Idaho Steelheads can’t keep up with Alaska in third period

The Idaho Steelheads answered the first three goals by the Alaska Aces on Wednesday in an ECHL hockey game at CenturyLink Arena. But Alaska took the lead with 2:58 remaining on Peter Sivak’s goal, and the Aces added an empty-netter to pull away for a 5-3 victory over Idaho (11-6-2).
Philippe Desrosiers had 43 saves in net for Idaho.
The loss snapped a seven-game points streak for the Steelheads, while the Aces leap-frogged both Idaho and the Colorado Eagles to claim first place in the Mountain Division. The Steelheads host Alaska again on Friday and Saturday night.
