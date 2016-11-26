Idaho Steelheads

November 26, 2016 11:54 PM

Idaho Steelheads ride early lead past Allen Americans

Statesman staff

Boise

Brandon Anselmini scored in the first period, Travis Ewanyk and Anthony Luciani scored in the second and Idaho cruised to a 5-2 win over Allen in an ECHL hockey game Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads power play continued to pay dividends, accounting for Anselmini and Ewanyk’s goals.

Goalie Landon Bow was strong again, turning away 30 shots for the Steelheads (11-5-2).

Idaho, which stretched its unbeaten streak to seven games, continues its homestand with a three-game series against Alaska starting Wednesday.

