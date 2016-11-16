Idaho Steelheads top Admirals, win third straight game

The Idaho Steelheads netted three power-play goals, two of them from rookie Will Merchant, to outlast the Norfolk Admirals 6-4 in ECHL hockey Wednesday.
It was the first two-goal performance of Merchant’s career, his first tally giving Idaho a 4-3 lead in the second period and his second goal serving as the eventual game-winner. Merchant’s five professional goals have all come via the power play.
Coming into the game, the Steelheads had the league’s second ranked power play and Norfolk the fourth ranked penalty kill. Idaho went 3-for-3 on power-play opportunities.
The win was Idaho’s third in a row, their longest streak of this young season, and also their third straight win on the road.
Goalkeeper Landon Bow made 28 saves for the Steelheads (8-5-1), who continue the three-game series Friday and Saturday.
