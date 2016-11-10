Idaho Steelheads sign NHL draft pick before weekend homestand

Defenseman Miro Karjalainen has been assigned to Idaho’s roster by the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. Karjalainen, 20, is a 2014 NHL Draft pick of the Dallas Stars (fifth round, 135th overall) and is playing his first season in North America.
The native of Vihti, Finland, is on an AHL contract with Texas, but spent the first part of this season in Europe.
In five games with the HIFK U-20 team in Finland’s top junior league, Karjalainen logged a goal and two assists.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defenseman also played four games with HIFK in the Finnish Elite League, scoring a goal.
The Steelheads continue their ECHL hockey season with games against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday and Saturday. Both start at 7:10 p.m. in CenturyLink Arena.
Comments