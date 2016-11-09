Idaho Steelheads rally falls short in loss to the Adirondack Thunder

Idaho stayed within striking distance but could never get even, falling to Adirondack 6-3 in ECHL hockey action Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Travis Ewanyk, Joe Basaraba and Travis Walsh scored in the second period for Idaho, pulling the Steelheads back to a one-goal deficit each time. It was Walsh’s first professional goal.
However, the Thunder scored an early third-period goal to make it 5-3 and capped the game with an empty-net goal. The homestand continues with games against Adirondack on Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena.
STEELHEADS LOSE LAIN: Forward Kellan Lain has joined the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League after 10 games with Idaho (two goals, two assists, 10 penalty minutes). The Steelheads maintain his ECHL rights.
THUNDER 6, STEELHEADS 3
Adirondack
2
2
2
—
6
Idaho
0
3
0
—
3
First period — 1, Adirondack, Bailey 3 (Brodeur, Loney), 9:24. 2, Adirondack, Ward 6 (Bailey, Lane), 15:36.
Second period — 3, Idaho, Ewanyk 3 (Luciani, Anselmini), 7:19 (PP). 4, Adirondack, Brodeur 3 (Ward, Bailey), 9:05. 5, Idaho, Basaraba 2 (Jean, Dodero), 10:37 (PP). 6, Adirondack, Lane 6 (Dyukov, Hughes), 12:14. 7, Idaho, Walsh 1 (Dahl, Merchant), 15:02.
Third period — 8, Adirondack, Hughes 1 (Wall, Bailey), 0:41. 9, Adirondack, Ward 7 17:56 (EN).
Shots on Goal — Adirondack 12-10-5-27; Idaho 6-19-4-29. Power Play — Adirondack 0/4; Idaho 2/5. Goalies — Adirondack, Appleby 3-0-0-1 (29 shots-26 saves). Idaho, Bow 4-3-1-0 (19 shots-15 saves); Komm 1-2-0-0 (7 shots-6 saves). A — 2,743
