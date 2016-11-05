Steelheads lose early lead, rally to beat Grizzlies

Idaho saw a two-goal lead disappear early in the third period, but Connor Chatham responded a few minutes later with his first professional goal as the Steelheads beat Colorado 4-3 in an ECHL hockey game Saturday night.
Joe Basaraba, Rob Linsmayer and Brandon Anselmini all scored in the first period, and Idaho took a 3-1 lead. Steelheads goalie Landon Bow turned away 37 shots, and Colorado held a 40-22 shot advantage. Idaho returns home Wednesday when they play the Adirondack Thunder at CenturyLink Arena.
STEELHEADS 4, EAGLES 3
Idaho
3
0
1
—
4
Colorado
1
1
1
—
3
First period — 1, Idaho, Basaraba 1 (Walsh), 1:32. 2, Idaho, Linsmayer 3 (Dahl, Merchant), 5:19. 3, Colorado, Harrison 2 (Sanford, Marto), 7:40 (PP). 4, Idaho, Anselmini 2 (Faust, Linsmayer), 19:05 (PP).
Second period — 5, Colorado, Mychan 6 (Salazar, Marto), 5:47 (PP).
Third period — 6, Colorado, Mychan 7 (Pierro-Zabotel), 1:06. 7, Idaho, Chatham 1 (Basaraba, Bell), 3:35.
Shots on goal — Idaho 8-11-3-22. Colorado 12-13-15-40. Power play opportunities — Idaho 1-4; Colorado 2-4. Goalies — Idaho, Bow 4-2-1-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Colorado, Simpson 2-2-0-1 (22 shots-18 saves). A — 4,882
