Idaho Steelheads

October 29, 2016 11:55 PM

Steelheads close out homestand with win over Reading Royals

Statesman staff

Boise

Idaho got two first-period goals, goalie Landon Bow had huge night and the Steelheads held off a Reading rally, beating the Royals 3-1 on Saturday night in ECHL hockey action at CenturyLink Arena. Bow turned away 39 shots for Idaho (3-3-1).

Travis Ewanyk scored 1:30 into the game, and Anthony Luciani’s power-play goal later in the period made it 2-0.

Reading cut the lead to 2-1 with around nine minutes to play, but Joe Faust’s empty netter iced the game for Idaho. The Steelheads return to action Wednesday on the road against Rapid City.

Related content

Idaho Steelheads

Comments

Videos

Steelheads singer cherishes national anthem, supports Kaepernick

View more video

Sports Videos