Steelheads close out homestand with win over Reading Royals

Idaho got two first-period goals, goalie Landon Bow had huge night and the Steelheads held off a Reading rally, beating the Royals 3-1 on Saturday night in ECHL hockey action at CenturyLink Arena. Bow turned away 39 shots for Idaho (3-3-1).
Travis Ewanyk scored 1:30 into the game, and Anthony Luciani’s power-play goal later in the period made it 2-0.
Reading cut the lead to 2-1 with around nine minutes to play, but Joe Faust’s empty netter iced the game for Idaho. The Steelheads return to action Wednesday on the road against Rapid City.
