Idaho Steelheads score first two goals but lose to Reading at home

Will Merchant and Rob Linsmayer scored second-period goals to give Idaho a two-goal lead, but the Reading Royals responded with three in fewer than 10 minutes to earn a 3-2 victory over the Steelheads in an ECHL hockey game Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Linsmayer and Joe Faust set up Merchant on the power play after a Royals slashing penalty, then Merchant assisted Linsmayer at 12:38 of the period for the 2-0 advantage. Ryan Penny and Derik Johnson tied the game for Reading fewer than 3 minutes later, then Mike Pereira scored the game winner early in the third. Martin Ouellette had 32 saves for Reading, and Landon Bow had 23 stops in defeat.
The teams will play again at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Earlier Wednesday, the Steelheads named Jefferson Dahl captain. Linsmayer and Zach Bell were announced as assistant captains.
