Idaho Steelheads fan facts

MARK YOUR CALENDAR
Here are some special nights and promotional highlights:
▪ Oct. 21: Schedule magnet giveaway
▪ Oct. 28: Schedule poster giveaway
▪ Nov. 11-12: Military Appreciation Nights
▪ Nov. 25: Puck giveaway
▪ Jan. 6: Hat giveaway
▪ Dec. 3: Teddy Bear Toss
▪ March 10: Bobblehead giveaway
POSTGAME AUTOGRAPHS
Players will sign autographs on the ice after games Oct. 22, Nov. 26, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Feb. 11 and March 18.
DOLLAR BEER WEDNESDAYS
OK, so they are $2 now, but still not a bad buy for suds at a pro sporting event. Of-age fans can enjoy small beers for $2 through the end of the second period at every Wednesday home game.
FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS
Fridays are family nights, with four packs of tickets available for $48. Each ticket includes a free drink and hot dog. Free thunder sticks will be handed out.
SATURDAY GIVEAWAYS
The Steelheads are doing two giveaways for each Saturday home game. The “Coolest Date Night” package includes two center ice tickets, dinner for two at Emilio’s Restaurant and an overnight stay at The Grove Hotel. And the “Free Suite Saturday” giveaway includes tickets for 10 guests to watch the game from a suite. Enter to win at idahosteelheads.com.
NIGHTLY FUN
At every home game, fans have a chance to win a progressive cash jackpot (and other prizes) via the “Chuck a Puck” contest during the second intermission. Everyone in attendance also wins a free hamburger from Jack-in-the-Box if the Steelheads score at least four goals.
TICKETS
Regularly-priced tickets range from $18-$35. Select upper-deck tickets are also available for $10, or for $13.50 in section 201. Season tickets, flex plans and mini-plans are available. Tickets are available at the CenturyLink Arena box office before games. For more info, call (208) 331-8497 or visit idahosteelheads.com.
ON THE AIRWAVES
All games are live on KTIK radio (1350 AM or 93.1 FM) with Brian McCormack, who also hosts the Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. on KTIK. Home games are televised on Cable One channel 72, and all games can be streamed via the ECHL.tv pay-per-view service.
Home-opening weekend
- What: Utah (2-0) at Idaho (0-2)
- When: 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Where: CenturyLink Arena
- Radio/TV: KTIK 1350 AM/Cable One channel 72
- Tickets: Available at the CenturyLink Arena box office, by calling 208-331-8497 or visiting idahosteelheads.com
Comments