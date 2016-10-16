Idaho Steelheads fall short against Grizzlies; home opener Friday

Utah jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period, and Idaho never recovered, falling 3-0 in ECHL hockey action Saturday night.
Goalie Branden Komm had 31 saves for Idaho (0-2), and the Steelheads were 0-for-6 on the power play.
On the other side, the Steelheads successfully killed off eight Utah power plays. The Steelheads, who lost at Utah 4-1 on Friday, look for their first wins next Friday and Saturday when they host Utah at CenturyLink Arena.
GRIZZLIES 3 STEELHEADS 0
Idaho
0
0
0
—
0
Utah
2
0
1
—
3
First period — 1, Utah, Puskar 2 (Richart), 7:52. 2, Utah, McNally 1 (Aubin, Puskar), 15:31.
Third period — 3, Utah, Walsh 1 (Samuels-Thomas), 5:51.
Shots on goal — Idaho 5-10-17-32. Utah 20-10-4-34. Power Play Opportunities — Idaho 0-6; Utah 0-8. Goalies — Idaho, Komm 0-1-0-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Utah, Faragher 1-0-0-0 (32 shots-32 saves). A — 5,193.
Comments