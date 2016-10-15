Grizzlies top Idaho Steelheads in season opener

Utah overwhelmed Idaho 4-1 in an ECHL hockey game Friday night at the Maverik Center.
Joe Faust scored the lone goal for the Steelheads in the third period, and Joe Basaraba and Travis Walsh were credited with assists. Landon Bow made 30 saves in his professional debut. Defenseman Charlie Dodero had six shots on goal in his return to the Steelheads.
The teams face off again at 7 p.m. Saturday night (ECHLTV and 1350 AM). Idaho’s home opener is next Friday against the Grizzlies at CenturyLink Arena.
Comments