October 5, 2016 11:43 PM

Idaho Steelheads open training camp Thursday

Statesman staff

BOISE

Boise’s minor-league ECHL hockey franchise has 16 players on its roster, including four players from last season.

The returners include forwards Jefferson Dahl and Kyle Jean, defenseman Corbin Baldwin and goaltender Branden Komm. There are eight additional players under contract with the Steelheads who are attending training camp with the AHL affiliate Texas Stars.

Idaho opens the season with four games against the Utah Grizzlies — two on the road Oct. 14-15 and two at CenturyLink Arena on Oct. 21-22.

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards

Jefferson Dahl (5-foot-10, 185 pounds), Eau Claire, WI

Kyle Jean (6-4, 215), Sault Ste. Marie, MI

David Glen (6-0, 180), Fort Saskatchewan, ALB

Ryan Keller (6-2, 195), Farmington Hills, MI

Mark Pustin (5-8’, 160) Northridge, CA

Brian Nugent (5-11, 210), Victoria, BC

Carter Shinkaruk (5-9, 180) Langley, BC

Cullen Bradshaw (5-11, 165) Medicine Hat, ALB

Mike Moran (6-1, 205), Marshfield, MA

Kailum Gervais (6-0, 205), Kamsack, SK

Defensemen

Corbin Baldwin (6-5, 220), Winnipeg, MAN

Joe Faust (5-11, 210), Bloomington, MN

Kyle Bigos (6-4, 240), Upland, CA

Dalton Olsen (6-1, 200) Calgary, ALB

Goalkeepers

Branden Komm (6-1, 185), Williamsville, NY

Troy Redmann (6-1, 170), Brea, CA

