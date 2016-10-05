Idaho Steelheads open training camp Thursday

Boise’s minor-league ECHL hockey franchise has 16 players on its roster, including four players from last season.
The returners include forwards Jefferson Dahl and Kyle Jean, defenseman Corbin Baldwin and goaltender Branden Komm. There are eight additional players under contract with the Steelheads who are attending training camp with the AHL affiliate Texas Stars.
Idaho opens the season with four games against the Utah Grizzlies — two on the road Oct. 14-15 and two at CenturyLink Arena on Oct. 21-22.
TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Forwards
Jefferson Dahl (5-foot-10, 185 pounds), Eau Claire, WI
Kyle Jean (6-4, 215), Sault Ste. Marie, MI
David Glen (6-0, 180), Fort Saskatchewan, ALB
Ryan Keller (6-2, 195), Farmington Hills, MI
Mark Pustin (5-8’, 160) Northridge, CA
Brian Nugent (5-11, 210), Victoria, BC
Carter Shinkaruk (5-9, 180) Langley, BC
Cullen Bradshaw (5-11, 165) Medicine Hat, ALB
Mike Moran (6-1, 205), Marshfield, MA
Kailum Gervais (6-0, 205), Kamsack, SK
Defensemen
Corbin Baldwin (6-5, 220), Winnipeg, MAN
Joe Faust (5-11, 210), Bloomington, MN
Kyle Bigos (6-4, 240), Upland, CA
Dalton Olsen (6-1, 200) Calgary, ALB
Goalkeepers
Branden Komm (6-1, 185), Williamsville, NY
Troy Redmann (6-1, 170), Brea, CA
