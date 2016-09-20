Idaho Steelheads sign another former NHL player

Idaho’s ECHL hockey franchise agreed to terms with forward Kellan Lain, head coach Neil Graham announced Tuesday. Lain, 27, played 16 AHL games with Iowa and Utica last season and scored two goals and an assist.
The 6-foot-6 Canadian played 104 AHL games the past four seasons and spent nine games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2013-14, earning a goal and 21 penalty minutes. Lain played collegiately at Lake Superior State with fellow Steelhead Kyle Jean.
He is the second player with NHL experience to join the club this offseason, along with former Calgary Flames forward Bryce Van Brabant.
The Steelheads open the regular season Oct. 14-15 at Utah, and they host the Grizzlies on Oct. 21-22.
