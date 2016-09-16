Idaho Steelheads add former NHL player to roster

Idaho agreed to terms with former Calgary Flames forward Bryce Van Brabant on an ECHL contract for the 2016-17 season.
Van Brabant, 24, joins the Steelheads for his third full professional season and first in the ECHL. The Morinville, Alberta, native has played in 120 professional games, spending the past two seasons with the Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate in Adirondack and Stockton.
Van Brabant played in six NHL games with Calgary in 2014, immediately following his junior season at Quinnipiac University.
The Steelheads open the season Oct. 14 at Utah. They host the Grizzlies on Oct. 21 for the home opener at CenturyLink Arena.
Comments