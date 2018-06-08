Washington Capitals fans climb light poles, erupt in joy after Stanley Cup win
Washington Capitals fans took to the streets to erupt in joy after their team won the Stanley Cup Final over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Capitals' win marks Washington D.C.'s first major sports championship since 1992.
New test results from the Center For Disease Control have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital. All those patients received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the facility.
Boise State's Allie Ostrander won her heat of the steeplechase and posted the top qualifying time overall at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday, June 7.
An Army National Guard officer accused of driving an armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond, Va., while under the influence of drugs insists he was ordered to do so as part of a training exercise.
Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"
A man dragged an AC unit that was on fire out of an apartment, causing other items to catch fire as it was dragged out. The man reentered the apartment, and he along with another female occupant, died in the fire.
After initially being denied a green light for his Central Addition project by Boise Planning and Zoning, developer Scot Ludwig gets a nod from the city council if he makes changes to his Downtown plan.
The Washington State Department of Transportation explains how to safely navigate the multi-lane traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR 539) and Pole Road (SR 544).
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
Yosemite National Park requested a California Highway Patrol helicopter for a rescue of a fall victim on the south side of North Dome May 4, 2018. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.