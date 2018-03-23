Idaho Steelheads extend longest streak in pro hockey

The Idaho Steelheads clinched their 21st consecutive playoff berth Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Idaho’s 5-0 win over Rapid City in combination with Tulsa’s 3-2 loss to Quad City extended the Steelheads’ playoff streak to 21 straight seasons spanning the WCHL and ECHL eras.
It is the longest current streak of consecutive playoff appearances in professional hockey.
The Steelheads have six regular-season games remaining, beginning with Saturday’s game against Rapid City at 7:10 p.m. Saturday will be Marvel Super Heroes Night at CenturyLink, and both teams will wear Marvel-themed jerseys.
Never miss a local story.
Idaho’s final regular-season homestand is March 30-31 against the Utah Grizzlies.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
Comments