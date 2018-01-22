Former Idaho Steelheads player who appeared in more than 100 games dies at 32

Andrew Carroll, who played in 106 games for the Idaho Steelheads in the 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons, died Monday at the age of 32.
The only person to serve as captain or assistant captain for four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, his family told the Duluth News Tribune that Carroll died after an accidental fall at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
Carroll scored 57 points in his time with Idaho, with whom he played his final pro season. He also played minor league hockey for eight other teams in the ECHL and AHL. He scored a career-best 30 goals for Charlotte of the ECHL in 2009-10.
A Twin Cities native, Carroll’s family said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to share of the loss of Andrew, an amazing brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin, teammate, mentor and friend who died tragically after a fall at the Chicago O’Hare Airport. We are deeply grieving but have the assurance that he is in the loving arms of Jesus because of his decision to accept Christ.
“At this difficult time, what also gives us comfort is that his life meant so much to so many people and he was able to give the gift of hope by donating his heart and organs so that others might have life.”
Carroll was the first men’s hockey player to receive UMD’s Shjon Podein Community Service Award, which honors off-field contributions. Former Steelheads media and community relations director Will Hoenike tweeted that Carroll was always a willing volunteer.
Tons. “If you ever need someone for a school visit, Will, just come get me.” https://t.co/CuOI9o2lqx— Will Hoenike (@WillHoenike) January 23, 2018
