Hockey

November 20, 2016 12:05 AM

Idaho Steelheads surge past Norfolk Admirals to win series

Norfolk, Va.

Jefferson Dahl found the back of net on a power-play goal, and Travis Ewanyk put in two empty-netters late as Idaho beat Norfolk 4-1 in ECHL hockey action Saturday night. Idaho’s Landon Bow was stellar in net, turning away 35 shots.

Brian Nugent scored early in the second period for Idaho (9-5-2), but Norfolk responded a minute later.

Norfolk’s Aaron Harstad was called for interference 5:53 into the third period, and Idaho’s power play did the rest.

The first-place Steelheads return to action Friday when they host the defending champion Allen Americans at CenturyLink Arena.

Related content

Hockey

Comments

Videos

Steelheads singer cherishes national anthem, supports Kaepernick

View more video

Sports Videos