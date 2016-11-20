Idaho Steelheads surge past Norfolk Admirals to win series

Jefferson Dahl found the back of net on a power-play goal, and Travis Ewanyk put in two empty-netters late as Idaho beat Norfolk 4-1 in ECHL hockey action Saturday night. Idaho’s Landon Bow was stellar in net, turning away 35 shots.
Brian Nugent scored early in the second period for Idaho (9-5-2), but Norfolk responded a minute later.
Norfolk’s Aaron Harstad was called for interference 5:53 into the third period, and Idaho’s power play did the rest.
The first-place Steelheads return to action Friday when they host the defending champion Allen Americans at CenturyLink Arena.
