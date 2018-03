The San Francisco 49ers staff tests the latest in football technology — remote-controlled practice tackling dummies, otherwise called Mobile Virtual Player, MVP. The mobile dummies are being tested and used at training camps throughout the NFL and major colleges this summer. The robotic dummies can be used in tackling drills, without the risk of a player being injured, as well as other game-situation drills. The 150-pound dummies can reach speeds of 18 mph, or cover 40 yards in five seconds.