Ryan Clady spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and is officially retiring with the team.
Football

A Boise State football legend and former NFL All-Pro will be honored Sunday

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

December 30, 2017 03:55 PM

Former Boise State offensive tackle and NFL All-Pro Ryan Clady will be honored by the Denver Broncos on Sunday in their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clady will serve as the alumni captain for the game’s coin toss and will be recognized during the first quarter, according to Broncos.com. He spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Broncos, who selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

On Saturday, Denver tweeted a picture of Clady signing a one-day contract so he officially could retire as a member of the team.

Clady, originally from Southern California, was named to four Pro Bowls and was twice named first-team All-Pro in his eight seasons with Denver. Broncos.com ranks Clady as the second-best offensive tackle in franchise history. He spent a season with the New York Jets before announcing his retirement in August.

Clady started at Boise State from 2005 to 2007 and was a consensus All-American in 2007. His key block on an Oklahoma defender in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl sprung Ian Johnson into the end zone for the game-winning two-point conversion on the famed Statue of Liberty play.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

