New York Jets release former Boise State star Ryan Clady after one season

Ryan Clady’s tenure with New York lasted one injury-shortened year.
The former Boise State left tackle was released Wednesday when the Jets declined to pick up a $1 million roster bonus, according to a person with direct knowledge of the team’s plans. Clady was due $10 million next season, making his return unlikely.
ESPN first reported the move.
Clady, acquired last Aprilly.
Clady, acquired last April from Denver to replace the retired D’Brickashaw Ferguson, was limited to nine games because of a torn rotator cuff. He was injured in Week 3 at Kansas City and played through it for a few weeks. When his shoulder failed to respond to treatment, the Jets decided to shut Clady down for the rest of the season and placed him on injured reserve.
The 30-year-old Clady was coming off a torn knee ligament that sidelined him all of the 2015 season, but he was ready to start in Week 1.
When healthy, Clady has been one of the game’s best at his position, making four Pro Bowls since being Denver’s first-round pick out of Boise State in 2008. Staying on the field, however, has been a problem the last few years for Clady. He has missed 37 of his teams’ last 64 games because of injuries.
Paradis undergoes successful surgery
Denver Broncos center Matt Paradis (Boise State) had arthroscopic surgery on his left hip Tuesday, five weeks after undergoing the same procedure on his right hip, the Denver Post reported. Paradis hopes to be fully recovered by the start of the regular season. “This was something we knew might have to be done all the way back to his college days,” Brian McLaughlin, Paradis’ agent told the newspaper after the first surgery.
Vandal joins two Broncos at combine
Idaho punter/kicker Austin Rehkow will participate at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis as a punter. He’ll join Boise State’s Tanner Vallejo (linebacker) and Jeremy McNichols (running back) at the event, which is Feb. 28-March 6.
