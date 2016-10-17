Idaho ties in the NFL: Week 6

Miami RB Jay Ajayi (No. 23, Boise State) carried the ball a career-high 25 times for a career-high 204 yards and two touchdowns — the most yardage by a rusher in the NFL this season. He also had one reception for 3 yards as the Dolphins beat the Steelers 30-15.
Bengals S George Iloka (No. 43, Boise State) had three tackles, including two solo, before getting injured during the second quarter of a 35-17 loss to the Patriots. Iloka appeared to injur his right shoulder tring to tackle LeGarrette Blount. Iloka was limited in practice Wednesday because of a previous injury to the shoulder. He return is in question.
Browns DB Jamar Taylor (No. 27, Boise State) had one tackle and one pass defended in a 28-26 loss to the Titans.
Saints starting TE Josh Hill (No. 89, Idaho State/Blackfoot High) had two catches for 23 yards and one TD in a 41-38 win over the Panthers.
Cowboys DT Tyrone Crawford (No. 98, Boise State) had one tackle in a 30-16 victory over the Packers.
Broncos S Shiloh Keo (No. 33, Idaho) recovered a fumble in a 21-13 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.
