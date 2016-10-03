How did NFL players from Idaho schools fare during Week 4?

7:29 Paradis honored by Idaho Legislature Pause

1:33 Panthers' Cam Newton says he has no regrets about presser

0:59 Council High celebrates Matt Paradis' Super Bowl start

0:58 A view from the field at the site of the Super Bowl

2:51 Super Bowl ads by the numbers

0:48 Take a sneak peek at the Super Bowl commercials

3:24 LB Joe Martarano post Wyoming

3:00 Two chefs chime in on prime harvest menus

5:58 Boise State LB Blake Whitlock, pre-New Mexico

2:28 Coach Harsin's game critique: "I was very proud of how they went out there and played tonight"