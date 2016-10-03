How did NFL players from Idaho schools fare during Week 4?

Jamar Taylor entered his fourth NFL season on his second team with 82 tackles and a fumble recovery in 33 games. What the former Boise State and current Cleveland Browns cornerback didn’t have in three years with the Miami Dolphins was an interception.
He needed just two plays against his former team to get his first pick in Week 3. Now, he has an interception streak.
Taylor picked off Kirk Cousins during the second quarter of Sunday’s 31-20 loss to Washington in Landover, Md., and returned the ball 29 yards to the Redskins’ 12-yard line to set up a Browns touchdown. He also was one of three Cleveland players with seven tackles. Taylor, a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, has 16 total tackles in four starts for the Browns.
After ex-Boise State defender, Denver defensive end Billy Winn, had his first takeaway of the season Sunday. The fifth-year pro picked up a fumble and gained 4 yards on the return during a 27-7 victory at Tampa Bay. Winn has five career fumble recoveries, plus two interceptions.
Thirteen NFL players from Idaho high schools and colleges saw action during Week 4. Six men on active rosters were deactivated, five due to injury. The complete list:
THURSDAY
▪ Miami RB Jay Ajayi (No. 23, Boise State) had six carries for 33 yards at Cincinnati. He also caught two passes for 13 yards. Bengals SS George Iloka (No. 43, Boise State) started and made three tackles.
SUNDAY
▪ Dallas DT Tyrone Crawford (No. 98, Boise State) had four tackles, including a sack, at San Francisco. Cowboys DE Benson Mayowa (No. 93, Idaho) added a tackle for loss.
▪ New England LB Shea McClellin (No. 58, Marsing High/Boise State) made two tackles against Buffalo.
▪ Cleveland CB Jamar Taylor (No. 21, Boise State) intercepted a pass and returned it 29 yards at Washington. He also matched the team high with seven tackles.
▪ Denver DE Billy Winn (No. 97, Boise State) recovered a fumble and returned it for 4 yards at Tampa Bay. He also made a tackle.
▪ Offensive line starters: N.Y. Jets LT Ryan Clady (No. 78, Boise State); Arizona LG Mike Iupati (No. 76, Idaho); Chicago LT Charles Leno (No. 72, Boise State); Denver C Matt Paradis (No. 61, Council High/Boise State).
▪ Also played: Baltimore LB Kamalei Correa (No. 51, Boise State); Tampa Bay C Evan Smith (No. 62, Idaho State).
▪ Inactive: New Orleans TE Josh Hill (No. 89, Blackfoot High/Idaho State; ankle); Denver S Shiloh Keo (No. 33, Idaho; knee); Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin (No. 22, Boise State; hamstring); Seattle G Rees Odhiambo (No. 70, Boise State); Dallas CB Orlando Scandrick (No. 32, Boise State; hamstrings); N.Y. Giants FS Darian Thompson (No. 27, Boise State; foot).
Comments