How did NFL players from Idaho schools fare during Week 2?

Former Boise State defensive back Darian Thompson made his first NFL start Sunday, opening the game at free safety for the New York Giants in their 16-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Jay Ajayi made his season debut for the Miami Dolphins, and Seattle rookie offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo earned his first regular-season playing time.
In all, 15 players from Idaho colleges took the field during Week 2. Nine started, including three members of the Dallas Cowboys’ defense in a win over Washington.
The complete Week 2 results:
THURSDAY
▪ New York Jets LT Ryan Clady (No. 78, Boise State) started at Buffalo.
SUNDAY
▪ Miami RB Jay Ajayi (No. 23, Boise State) ran five times for 14 yards and made four catches for 31 yards at New England. He also lost a fumble and had a tackle on an interception return. Patriots LB Shea McClellin (No. 58, Marsing High/Boise State) had two tackles.
▪ Baltimore LB Kamalei Correa (No. 51, Boise State) played at Cleveland. Browns CB Jamar Taylor (No. 21, Boise State) had three tackles.
▪ Dallas DT Tyrone Crawford (No. 98, Boise State) had his first sack of the season at Washington. Cowboys DE Benson Mayowa (No. 93, Idaho) saw playing time, and CB Orlando Scandrick (No. 32, Boise State) had four tackles.
▪ Cincinnati SS George Iloka (No. 43, Boise State) had four tackles and defended a pass at Pittsburgh.
▪ Arizona LG Mike Iupati (No. 76, Idaho) started against Tampa Bay. Buccaneers RB Doug Martin (No. 22, Boise State) had seven carries for 23 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury during the second quarter.
▪ Seattle G Rees Odhiambo (No. 70, Boise State) made his NFL debut at Los Angeles.
▪ Denver C Matt Paradis (No. 61, Council High/Boise State) started against Indianapolis. Broncos DT Billy Winn (No. 97, Boise State) made one tackle.
▪ New York Giants FS Darian Thompson (No. 27, Boise State) had four tackles against New Orleans.
DENVER RELEASES KEO
Denver released backup strong safety Shiloh Keo (Idaho), the Denver Post and other media outlets reported Saturday. Keo, 28, was suspended the first two games for violating the league substance-abuse policy after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from a Feb. 13 arrest in Ada County.
Comments