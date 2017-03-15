NCAA television viewing guide for men’s, women’s tournaments in the Boise market

BOISE STATE WOMEN
The No. 13-seeded Broncos (25-7) play at No. 4 UCLA (23-8) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. ESPN/ESPN2 provides whiparound coverage during the women’s NCAA Tournament, but the game in Pauley Pavilion is scheduled to start on ESPN2 (Cable One 134, Cable One HD 1134, DirecTV 209, Dish 144).
MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT THURSDAY’S TIP-OFF TIMES & TV
CBS PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 A.M.
▪ Notre Dame-Princeton, 10:15 a.m. (CBS)
▪ Virginia-UNC Wilmington. 10:40 a.m. (truTV)
▪ Butler-Winthrop, 11:30 a.m. (TNT)
▪ Gonzaga-South Dakota State, noon (TBS)
▪ West Virginia-Bucknell, 12:45 p.m. (CBS)
▪ Florida-East Tennessee State, 1:10 p.m. (truTV)
▪ Minnesota-Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m. (TNT)
▪ Northwestern-Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m. (TBS)
▪ Maryland-Xavier, 4:50 p.m. (TNT)
CBS PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 5 P.M.
▪ Villanova-Mount St. Mary’s, 5:10 p.m. (CBS)
▪ Saint Mary’s-VCU, 5:20 p.m. (TBS)
▪ Purdue-Vermont, 5:27 p.m. (truTV)
▪ Florida State-Florida Gulf Coast, 7:20 p.m. (TNT)
▪ Wisconsin-Virginia Tech, 7:40 p.m. (CBS)
▪ Arizona-North Dakota, 7:50 p.m. (TBS)
▪ Iowa State-Nevada, 7:57 p.m. (truTV)
FRIDAY’S TIP-OFF TIMES & TV
CBS PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 A.M.
▪ Oklahoma State-Michigan, 10:15 a.m. (CSB)
▪ New Mexico State-Baylor, 10:40 a.m. (truTV)
▪ Seton Hall-Arkansas, 11:30 a.m. (TNT)
▪ Iona-Oregon, noon (TBS)
▪ Jacksonville State-Louisville, 12:45 p.m. (CBS)
▪ SMU-USC/Providence, 1:10 p.m. (truTV)
▪ Texas Southern-North Carolina, 2 p.m. (TNT)
▪ Rhode Island-Creighton. 2:30 p.m. (TBS)
▪ Kansas-North Carolina Central/UC Davis, 4:50 p.m. (TNT)
CBS PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 5 P.M.
▪ Wichita State-Dayton, 5:10 p.m. (CBS)
▪ Troy-Duke, 5:20 p.m. (TBS)
▪ Cincinnati-Kansas State, 5:27 p.m. (truTV)
▪ Michigan State-Miami, 7:20 p.m. (TNT)
▪ Northern Kentucky-Kentucky, 7:40 p.m. (CBS)
▪ Marquette-South Carolina, 7:50 p.m. (TBS)
▪ Kent State-UCLA, 7:57 p.m. (truTV)
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Television coverage starts at 10 a.m. both days
CHANNEL GUIDE
▪ ESPN (Cable One 133, Cable One HD 1133, DTV 206, Dish 140)
▪ ESPN2 (Cable One 134, Cable One HD 1134, DTV 209, Dish 144)
▪ CBS (Cable One 2, Cable One HD 1002, DTV 2, Dish 2)
▪ TNT (Cable One 185, Cable One HD 1185, DTV 245, Dish 138)
▪ TBS (Cable One 191, Cable One HD 1191, DTV 247, Dish 139)
▪ truTV (Cable One 227, DTV 246, Dish 242)
HOW TO STREAM (WATCH) AT WORK
The best places to watch: ncaa.com/marchmadness or the NCAA March Madness Live app. All the games will be there, regardless of where they are televised.
CBS is televising 24 games, including the national championship and the Final Four. These games won’t require a cable or satellite password through the app or website, but they are viewable only on phones, tablets and computers — not streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku or Fire TV.
You’ll need a password for the remaining games on TBS, TNT and truTV. There’s a three-hour grace period on most devices. You could get some 40 devices to watch all the games for free, but getting cable service might be cheaper. Streaming devices are OK for watching, but there’s no grace period. Games also will be available on individual apps for TBS, TNT and truTV — again with a password.
On desktops and laptops, the March Madness website will have a “boss button” on the upper right corner. One click replaces the game with a fake screenshot of a note-taking or PowerPoint-like app.
