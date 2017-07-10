Boise Hawks

July 10, 2017

Boise Hawks cruise past Vancouver Canadians to take series

By Ryan Horlen

Boise

The Hawks offense exploded with 12 hits, including four home runs, as Boise crushed Vancouver 13-1 on Monday night in Northwest League action at Memorial Stadium.

Catcher Sam Tidaback went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Stephen Cardullo and Sean Bouchard both had three RBIs with home runs.

J.B. Moss, who replaced Cardullo in the sixth, also went deep. Six Hawks pitchers combined to allow five hits.

The Hawks have Tuesday off before opening a three-game series at Salem-Keizer.

