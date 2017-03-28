Northwest vs. Pioneer league all-star game extended through 2020

After two successful years, Minor League Baseball approved the joint all-star game between the Northwest and the Pioneer leagues for four more years, according to a joint news release from the two leagues.
The game previously needed approval each season, but the new agreement guarantees the top players from the Northwest League, home of the Boise Hawks, will take on the top prospects from the Pioneer League each summer.
The Hillsboro Hops host the 2017 all-star game Aug. 1, while the Grand Junction Rockies host the 2018 game.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
