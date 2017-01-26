Boise Hawks’ new coaching staff includes four former major-leaguers

Scott Little, the Hawks’ hitting coach last season, will return to Boise this summer as manager. It will be Little’s second season with the major-league affiliate Colorado Rockies organization after serving as an amateur scout for the Dodgers for seven years. Little has coached and managed in the minor leagues for the Pirates, Dodgers, Nationals and Rangers. He also played professionally for eight seasons in the Mets and Pirates organizations.
Little’s staff this Northwest League season will include former major-leaguers Mike Devereaux (coach), Robinson Cancel (coach) and Bob Apodaca (pitching coach), along with Fred Nelson (development supervisor) and Mickey Clarizio (trainer).
The Hawks will play their 30th year of professional baseball in the Treasure Valley this year. The home opener is Tuesday, June 20, against Eugene.
