Remember when Cubs’ Bryant struck out five times with Boise Hawks? Bill Buckner does

Former major-league baseball star Bill Buckner is a no-nonsense tough guy who was smothered by a wave of nostalgia Wednesday night.
The Boise resident was the Boise Hawks’ hitting coach in 2012-13, working with future Chicago Cubs stars Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and Albert Almora.
Today, those players are World Series champions.
Buckner also played for the Cubs, between 1977-84, and “spent more time in last place than first place.’’
He had a much different feeling after the Cubs beat the Indians in Game 7 on Wednesday night.
“It was a great game, might be one of the better ones of all time, and then having the young guys I worked with on top of that, and being with the Cubs and playing there, there was a lot of nostalgia going on there and it was pretty cool,’’ said Buckner, who attended Games 4-5 in Wrigley Field.
Buckner loves to share the story of Bryant striking out five times in his professional debut, July 23, 2013, as the Hawks won on the road in Eugene, Ore.
“He hadn’t played in a month, which makes a big difference, and then I put him in the cage for some drills, and he struggled with those,’’ Buckner said. “After about a week, he was locked in.’’
Buckner worked under Hawks manager Gary Van Tol, another Boise resident who continues to work in the Cubs organization.
Van Tol served as the manager of the Hawks, the Cubs’ short-season A minor league affiliate from 2001-14, until the Eugene Emeralds became the Cubs’ affiliate in 2015. Six different former Hawks helped bring a title back to Wrigley Field for the first time since 1908.
Albert Almora, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras, John Lackey, Kyle Schwarber and Bryant each made positive marks in Boise, on-and-off the field, in their Hawks tenures. Included among the memories are Bryant’s graciousness and his signature smile.
“What separates him from a lot of guys is his makeup and his character. You couldn’t ask for a better face to have all over your organization,” said Van Tol, who led the Emeralds to a Northwest League title in 2016. “He’s just another guy from that standpoint. And that’s what makes him special. If I talk to him tomorrow, it would be just like we were back in Boise. And that takes a lot. (He’s a) special human being.”
Yes, Bryant and his teammates have raw physical talent. He wouldn’t have been the second overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft otherwise. But the difference was that Bryant and his teammates had the humility and character to buy into what the entire Cubs organization was selling. And that process started in Boise.
“That’s the X-factor tool that people may not hear about. It’s very important. You need to find the right people,” Van Tol said. “You need to have the physical tools, but you also need to have that X-factor tool that fits within your overall plan. It’s a huge machine and we all have to be on the same page with the piece of the puzzle that we hold.”
The cliche X-factor for those Cubs who began their professional baseball careers in Boise was apparent from the moment they first stepped on the field.
College of Idaho sports information director Mike Safford, who served as the Hawks’ radio announcer from 2003-2014, remembers the veteran presence that players like Bryant and Schwarber had just days after being drafted in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Though they were new to professional baseball, the stage never seemed too big.
“When Kris Bryant walked into the clubhouse … you could just tell he was the total package. It wasn’t just his ability. You could tell by the way he carried himself around the clubhouse, with them media, that he was mature … that’s what sets the really good players apart,” Safford said. “Very first night Kris Bryant put on a Boise Hawks uniform, he struck out five times. (Then) he hit a couple of the furthest home runs I’ve ever seen ... but despite all that, he didn’t change as a person.”
There are thousands of players who get drafted and never sniff the big leagues. Great sluggers and pitchers often get a brief glimpse of Major League Baseball, only to be sent back down to the minors before flaming out. But players like Schwarber, Bryant and Baez? They just looked different, even as youngsters.
Former Hawks General Manager and President Todd Rahr, who worked for the club from 2004-2015, knew early that a pair of his players were going to make their marks in the majors. The only thing that surprised him was how fast it happened.
“I felt, seeing Bryant and Schwarber come through, these guys are on the right track. To think that it would go as fast as it did? I don’t think so,” Rahr said. “To see them do it this quick is incredible.”
Schwarber, who made it to the major leagues almost a year to the day after being drafted No.4 overall from Indiana, frequently put on a show for onlookers at batting practice. While Bryant spent much of his time focusing on hitting the ball to opposite field, Schwarber was hitting lasers when he was in the cage. Though he missed nearly the entire 2016 regular season with a knee injury, Schwarber came back in time for the World Series and provided the Cubs with a major lift.
“There is nobody who hits the ball better than (Schwarber),” Rahr said. “When I heard he was coming back for the World Series, I wasn’t surprised (with) what I saw.”
But the guy who could hit the ball the farthest? That was Baez, who played in just two games with the Hawks in 2011 due to injury. The incredibly talented yet raw infielder hit moonshots.
“Javy had just unlimited power,” Safford said.
As entertaining as they were to watch on the field, what makes Safford proudest is the way the Hawks conducted themselves off of it. When Theo Epstein (formerly of the Red Sox) was named the Cubs president of baseball operations in 2011, the entire organization, from the minor leagues to the big league club, was given a massive book called “The Cubs’ Way.”
Though Safford was never allowed to touch the actual book, he was impressed with the commitment the Cubs had, starting at their lowest minor-league affiliate. That dedication to winning in the minors helped spark the champagne-popping Bryant, Baez and the rest of the Cubs got to do Wednesday night after Game 7. Winning is contagious and starts from the ground up.
“You could tell then, they were interested in developing winners. Not only were they stockpiling these players, they were teaching them how to win,” Safford said. “Now when they get to the big league level, that’s what they’re expecting. They’ve learned and wanted to win.
“You get to that stage, (and) they’ve played in big games. It’s nothing new for them. That’s the fun part.”
Though he won’t take a ton of credit for helping the Cubs finally reach the pinnacle, Rahr said he did feel a sense of pride in seeing former Hawks players reach baseball immortality. To think that it all started in Boise, Idaho still seems dizzying.
“Surreal is a good work. In my 24 years in baseball, 11 of those were spent with the Cubs. That was the team I was closest to. To see them winning, there was a lot of pride,” Rahr said. “A thousand little things add up to one big thing, so in that … (you) feel like you played a hand. Maybe we helped a little bit.”
Van Tol got to take in the World Series first-hand. He was at Wrigley for Games 3 and 4 and was introduced on the field. He will also get a World Series ring. Given that his team just won the Northwest League and a few months later will getting fitted for an even bigger ring, Van Tol has had a solid fall season. And the gravity of the situation isn’t lost on him.
“You could just feel the connection with everybody in our organization. It was a very proud moment, because you represent the Chicago Cubs. You take a step back. You’re trying to gather all of your emotions, all of your feelings ... You’re totally exhausted, watching it like you’re managing,” Van Tol said. “There’s such a following with the Cubs organization. (I’m) honored to be a part of it.
“It’s a good day to be a Cub.”
Boise Hawks connections to the Cubs
▪ OF Albert Almora (15 games in 2012): .292, HR, 6 RBI
▪ INF Javier Baez (2 games in 2011): .167, RBI
▪ 3B Kris Bryant (18 games in 2013): .354, 4 HR, 16 RBI
▪ C Willson Contreras (124 games from 2011-2012): .268, 5 HR, 66 RBI
▪ P John Lackey (15 games in 1999): 4.98 ERA, 77 K, 50 BB
▪ DH Kyle Schwarber (5 games in 2014): .600, 4 HR, 10 RBI
