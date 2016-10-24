Boise Hawks connections in the World Series

CHICAGO CUBS PLAYERS
OF Albert Almora (15 games in 2012)
▪ Hawks stats: .292, HR, 6 RBI
▪ 2016 stats with Cubs: .277 BA, 3 HR, 14 RBI
INF Javier Baez (2 games in 2011)
▪ Hawks stats: .167 BA, RBI
▪ 2016 stats with Cubs: .273 BA, 14 HR, 59 RBI
3B Kris Bryant (18 games in 2013)
▪ Hawks stats: .354 BA, 4 HR, 16 RBI
▪ 2016 stats with Cubs: .292 BA, 39 HR, 102 RBI
UTL Willson Contreras (124 games from 2011-2012)
▪ Hawks stats: .268 BA, 5 HR, 66 RBI
▪ 2016 stats with Cubs: .282 BA, 12 HR, 35 RBI
P John Lackey (15 games in 1999)
▪ Hawks stats: 4.98 ERA, 77 K, 50 BB
▪ 2016 stats with Cubs: 3.35 ERA, 180 K, 54 BB
LF/C Kyle Schwarber* (5 games in 2014)
▪ Hawks stats: .600 BA, 4 HR, 10 RBI
▪ 2016 stats with Cubs: Missed 160 games with injury
P Rob Zastryzny (8 games in 2013)
▪ Hawks stats: 3.14 ERA, 16 K, 4 BB
▪ 2016 stats with Cubs: 8 games, 1.13 ERA, 17 K, 5 BB
CLEVELAND INDIANS PLAYERS
OF Brandon Guyer (19 games in 2007)
▪ Hawks stats: .268 BA, 14 RBI
▪ 2016 stats with Indians: .333 BA, 2 HR, 14 RBI
*Official World Series rosters aren’t finalized until Tuesday morning; Schwarber could be added to the roster.
#All stats from the regular season
Comments