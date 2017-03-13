Varsity Extra athletes of the week: March 6-11

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
BASEBALL
Parker Schwers, Eagle: The Mustangs opened the 2017 season with a pair of wins, including a 16-6 victory over Kuna in six innings. Schwers, a junior first baseman, went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two home runs and four RBIs against the Kavemen.
SOFTBALL
Hailey Fisher & Noelle Foster, Eagle: The defending 5A state champions won seven games last week, highlighted by an unbeaten run at the St. George Elite Tournament. The Mustangs outscored their opponents 72-13 as Fisher and Foster combined for 28 hits, 25 RBIs, nine doubles, one triple and four home runs. Foster is batting .636 and Fisher .560.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Asha Byrd, Mountain View: The freshman made her varsity debut in winning fashion, sweeping the 100 meters (12.48 seconds) and 200 meters (26.19 seconds) and running a leg on the Mavericks’ winning 4x200 relay team. Both individual times rank No. 1 in the state this season, according to athletic.net.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Britt Ipsen, Capital: The senior earned All-American status at the New Balance National Indoor Track and Field Championships in New York City over the weekend. Ipsen won the triple jump in the emerging elite division with a new meet record of 48 feet, 2.5 inches, was sixth in the championship division of the long jump (23 feet, 0.5 inches) and 10th in the high jump (6 feet, 7 inches).
GIRLS TENNIS
Taylor Stanard, Columbia: Stanard opened the 2017 season with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Mountain Home’s Ryan Kelly as the Wildcats dominated the Tigers 6-0.
BOYS TENNIS
Noah Austin, Bishop Kelly: The two-time defending 4A state champion in boys singles picked up the 2017 season where he left off, defeating Rocky Mountain’s E.J. Stolmeijer 6-4, 6-3.
GIRLS GOLF
Hannah Holloway, Bishop Kelly: In a season-opening match at Falcon Crest, Holloway led all female golfers with a nine-hole total of 40, helping the Knights post the lowest team score. She finished fourth at state last season.
BOYS GOLF
Brody Bonfilio, Bishop Kelly: In a season-opening match at Falcon Crest, Bonfilio earned medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 38, helping the Knights edge Vallivue by one stroke for the team victory. Bonfilio finished third at state last season.
