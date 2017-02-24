State wrestling tournament: Friday

5A 170 weight class: Capital’s Abe Turpen pinned Meridian’s Cameron Perrigo in 5:38 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 152 weight class: Rocky Mountain’s Nate Cooper, top, beat Coeur d’Alene’s Klayton Hindberg in a 7-0 decision in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 98 weight class: Brelane Huber of Post Falls, left, pinned Logan Taylor of Bonneville in 0:35 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
First day and first rounds of the 5A/4A state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
4A 138 weight class: Lakeland’s Larry Johnson, top, beat Blackfoot’s Adam Beck in a technical fall in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
Meridian’s Simeon Howie (on top) pinned Borah’s Johnny Winn in 3:49 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
4A 126 weight class: Lakeland’s Brian Edelblute beat Minico’s Elian Daniel by a 4-2 decision in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 106 weight class: Trevor Ball, Meridian, center, pinned Jacob Cox, Columbia, in 5:46 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 113 weight class: Post Falls’ Ridge Lovett pinned Caden Anderson, facing forward, of Capital in 3:29 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
4A 126 weight class: Caldwell’s Dante Carreno, right, beat Skyline’s Cameron Cole by a 13-1 major decision in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 120 weight class: Eagle’s Ashton Manderscheid, top, beat Centennial’s Trent Tucker in a an 8-0 major decision in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 195 weight class: Columba’s Skylar Hughes pinned Capital’s Andrew Drake in 1:48 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 145 weight class: Centennial’s James Fisher beat Kuna’s Caden Cobb in a 13-4 major decision in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 170 weight class: Columbia’s Nathan Clements pinned Lewiston’s Kyle Cook in 1:47 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
4A 220 weight class: Caldwell’s Triden Mitchell (in blue) pinned Sandpoint’s Zach Alamillo in 5:14 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 182 weight class: Mountain View’s Maxwell Martell, right, beat Columbia’s Michael Cox in a 5-2 decision in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
5A 182 weight class: Boise’s Alex Ojukwu (in red) pinned Kuna’s Joel Kellogg in 3:15 in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Friday, Feb. 24, 2016.
