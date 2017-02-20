Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Feb. 13-18

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tori Williams, Centennial: The Patriots won their first 5A state championship since 2006 with a 40-37 victory over top-ranked Eagle on Saturday. Williams, the 5A Southern Idaho Conference scoring leader, had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in the championship game. Centennial had lost its previous three meetings against the Mustangs this season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Paul Pennington, Boise: The Braves earned a trip to the 5A state tournament for the first time since 1997 with Pennington’s last-second 3-pointer. The junior point guard launched a 3 from the right corner as the buzzer sounded for a 36-33 victory over Borah in the 5A District Three semifinals Saturday at Capital High. Pennington was battling the flu and a double ear infection and had not practiced the previous day.
WRESTLING
Angel Rios, Columbia: The Wildcats won their second consecutive 5A District Three championship with 454 team points Saturday at Rocky Mountain High. Rios, a freshman, was the No. 5 seed at 120 pounds. He upset No. 1 seed Cade Krishnek of Capital in the semifinals, then beat No. 2 Mysun Mather of Capital 8-3 in the title match.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments