Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Jan. 30-Feb. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abby Mangum, Eagle The senior forward scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Mustangs back to the state tournament with a 63-34 win over Borah in the 5A District Three tournament semifinals. Eagle, which has won 14 straight, is one win away from its first district title since 1998.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dedi Seme, Riverstone The senior guard averaged 26.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals while shooting 64.8 percent from the field in three wins for the Otters (13-3, 7-2 1A WIC). He scored a school-record 33 points at Rimrock on Wednesday, breaking his older brother’s record. He’s on pace to become the first 1,000-point scorer in program history.
WRESTLING
James Fisher, Centennial Fisher pinned Rocky Mountain’s Max Miller in 5 minutes, 50 seconds at the third annual Idaho Hall of Fame Wrestling Classic, an all-star event that pits the top two wrestlers in each weight class against each other regardless of classification. It was just one of two pins at the event, and it improved Fisher’s record to 30-4.
