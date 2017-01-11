Varsity Extra Blog

January 11, 2017 5:19 PM

Eagle the unanimous No. 1 in latest high school girls basketball media poll

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Although many Treasure Valley girls basketball teams haven’t played a game for more than a week because of inclement weather, the Eagle High girls managed to collect all 11 first-place votes in the state media poll released Wednesday.

Centennial landed in the No. 2 spot, while Boise is ranked No. 4.

Minico (4A), Timberlake (3A), Ririe (2A), Lapwai (1A D-I) and Butte County (1A D-II) earned the No. 1 ranking in their respective classifications.

Note: Record are through Jan. 10.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Eagle (11)

13-1

55

1

2. Centennial

13-1

42

2

3. Post Falls

14-1

30

4

4. Boise

10-2

15

5

5. Lake City

12-3

10

3

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 7, Bonneville 6.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Minico (9)

10-4

52

1

2. Century (1)

7-5

36

2

3. Preston

9-5

26

3

4. Bishop Kelly (1)

8-5

25

4

5. Middleton

7-6

14

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 7, Jerome 5.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Timberlake (11)

13-2

55

1

2. Teton

10-1

43

2

3. Sugar-Salem

10-3

33

3

4. Marsh Valley

10-4

17

5

5. Snake River

9-5

16

4

Others receiving votes: Parma 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Ririe (5)

14-2

48

2

2. Soda Springs (5)

12-3

47

1

3. Melba (1)

12-2

30

3

4. Cole Valley Christian

10-2

18

4

5. Aberdeen

11-2

13

5

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 9.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Lapwai (11)

11-1

55

1

2. Prairie

13-1

40

2

3. Valley

13-1

34

3

4. Oakley

12-1

20

4

5. Troy

11-2

14

5

Others receiving votes: Shoshone 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Butte County (9)

10-0

52

1

2. Council

11-0

40

2

3. Nezperce (2)

11-1

35

3

4. Lakeside

8-1

16

T-4

5. Salmon River

7-4

15

T-4

Others receiving votes: Castleford 4, Genesis Prep 3.

VOTERS

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Marlowe Hereford, Post Register

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

