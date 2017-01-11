Eagle the unanimous No. 1 in latest high school girls basketball media poll

Although many Treasure Valley girls basketball teams haven’t played a game for more than a week because of inclement weather, the Eagle High girls managed to collect all 11 first-place votes in the state media poll released Wednesday.
Centennial landed in the No. 2 spot, while Boise is ranked No. 4.
Minico (4A), Timberlake (3A), Ririe (2A), Lapwai (1A D-I) and Butte County (1A D-II) earned the No. 1 ranking in their respective classifications.
Note: Record are through Jan. 10.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Eagle (11)
13-1
55
1
2. Centennial
13-1
42
2
3. Post Falls
14-1
30
4
4. Boise
10-2
15
5
5. Lake City
12-3
10
3
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 7, Bonneville 6.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Minico (9)
10-4
52
1
2. Century (1)
7-5
36
2
3. Preston
9-5
26
3
4. Bishop Kelly (1)
8-5
25
4
5. Middleton
7-6
14
—
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 7, Jerome 5.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Timberlake (11)
13-2
55
1
2. Teton
10-1
43
2
3. Sugar-Salem
10-3
33
3
4. Marsh Valley
10-4
17
5
5. Snake River
9-5
16
4
Others receiving votes: Parma 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Ririe (5)
14-2
48
2
2. Soda Springs (5)
12-3
47
1
3. Melba (1)
12-2
30
3
4. Cole Valley Christian
10-2
18
4
5. Aberdeen
11-2
13
5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 9.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Lapwai (11)
11-1
55
1
2. Prairie
13-1
40
2
3. Valley
13-1
34
3
4. Oakley
12-1
20
4
5. Troy
11-2
14
5
Others receiving votes: Shoshone 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Butte County (9)
10-0
52
1
2. Council
11-0
40
2
3. Nezperce (2)
11-1
35
3
4. Lakeside
8-1
16
T-4
5. Salmon River
7-4
15
T-4
Others receiving votes: Castleford 4, Genesis Prep 3.
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman
