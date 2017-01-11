Weather loosens grip on high school sports schedule, but still forces cancellations

Wednesday’s melting and relatively milder weather gave a relief to the packed high school sports schedule. But not everyone could get their game in tonight.
Here is the status of Wednesday’s schedule as a of 3 p.m.:
POSTPONED
Girls basketball
Homedale at Fruitland
Boys basketball
Mountain View at Borah (rescheduled for Tuesday)
Columbia at Eagle
Vallivue at Ridgevue (rescheduled for Jan. 30)
Mountain Home at Caldwell (rescheduled for Jan. 23)
Skyview at Emmett (rescheduled for Jan. 30)
Bishop Kelly at Middleton (postponed to Tuesday)
Wrestling
Meridian, Mountain View, Timberline at Nampa
Borah, Kuna, Eagle at Columbia
Payette at Homedale (rescheduled for Monday)
Caldwell at Skyview (rescheduled for Jan. 26)
STILL ON
Girls basketball
Borah at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Centennial at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Cole Valley Christian at McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.
Marsing at Melba, 7:30 p.m.
Ambrose at Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.
Notus at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Highland (Craigmont) at Meadows Valley, 7 p.m.
Ambrose at Horseshoe Bend, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.
NOT CONFIRMED
Wrestling
Capital, Centennial, Rocky Mountain at Boise, 5 p.m.
Emmett at Mountain Home, 5 p.m.
Middleton at Vallivue, 7 p.m.
