Varsity Extra Blog

January 11, 2017 3:24 PM

Weather loosens grip on high school sports schedule, but still forces cancellations

Varsity Extra Blog

High school sports coverage from across the Treasure Valley

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Wednesday’s melting and relatively milder weather gave a relief to the packed high school sports schedule. But not everyone could get their game in tonight.

Here is the status of Wednesday’s schedule as a of 3 p.m.:

POSTPONED

Girls basketball

Homedale at Fruitland

Boys basketball

Mountain View at Borah (rescheduled for Tuesday)

Columbia at Eagle

Vallivue at Ridgevue (rescheduled for Jan. 30)

Mountain Home at Caldwell (rescheduled for Jan. 23)

Skyview at Emmett (rescheduled for Jan. 30)

Bishop Kelly at Middleton (postponed to Tuesday)

Wrestling

Meridian, Mountain View, Timberline at Nampa

Borah, Kuna, Eagle at Columbia

Payette at Homedale (rescheduled for Monday)

Caldwell at Skyview (rescheduled for Jan. 26)

STILL ON

Girls basketball

Borah at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Capital, 7:30 p.m.

Cole Valley Christian at McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

Marsing at Melba, 7:30 p.m.

Ambrose at Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.

Notus at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Highland (Craigmont) at Meadows Valley, 7 p.m.

Ambrose at Horseshoe Bend, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.

NOT CONFIRMED

Wrestling

Capital, Centennial, Rocky Mountain at Boise, 5 p.m.

Emmett at Mountain Home, 5 p.m.

Middleton at Vallivue, 7 p.m.

Related content

Varsity Extra Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ice dam removal in Boise

View more video

About the Varsity Extra Blog

Idaho Statesman reporters Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama have a combined 21 years of experience covering high school sports in Idaho.

Sports Videos