You guessed it — Snow, ice cancel another boatload of high school sports games

Remember high school basketball games?
Me neither.
The continuing assault from winter cancelled and/or postponed another round of game Tuesday, and a few schools have already called their Wednesday contests.
Below are the latest updates:
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
POSTPONED
Girls basketball
Rocky Mountain at Mountain View (postponed to Jan. 23)
Nampa at Kuna
Capital at Centennial (postponed to Thursday)
Eagle at Boise (postponed to Jan. 17)
Borah at Columbia (postponed to Monday)
Meridian at Timberline
Bishop Kelly at Skyview
Vallivue at Middleton (postponed to Monday)
Caldwell at Emmett
Mountain Home at Ridgevue (postponed to Jan. 23)
Homedale at Fruitland (postponed to Wednesday)
Weiser at Payette
New Plymouth at Marsing (postponed Monday)
Parma at Cole Valley Christian
North Star Charter at Riverstone
Ambrose at Horseshoe Bend (postponed to Wednesday)
Liberty Charter at Greenleaf
Wilder at Victory Charter (postponed to Thursday)
Idaho City at Notus
Boys basketball
Boise at Nampa
New Plymouth at Weiser
Ambrose at Horseshoe Bend
Compass Honors at Rimrock (postponed to Wednesday)
Canyon Springs at Meadows Valley
North Star Charter at Riverstone
Liberty Charter at Greenleaf
Wilder at Victory Charter (postponed to Thursday)
Idaho City at Notus
STILL SCHEDULED
Boys basketball
Orofino at McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
POSTPONED
Girls basketball
Homedale at New Plymouth
Boys basketball
Mountain View at Borah (postponed to Jan. 17)
Comments