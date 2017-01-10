Varsity Extra Blog

January 10, 2017 3:03 PM

You guessed it — Snow, ice cancel another boatload of high school sports games

Varsity Extra Blog

High school sports coverage from across the Treasure Valley

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Remember high school basketball games?

Me neither.

The continuing assault from winter cancelled and/or postponed another round of game Tuesday, and a few schools have already called their Wednesday contests.

Below are the latest updates:

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

POSTPONED

Girls basketball

Rocky Mountain at Mountain View (postponed to Jan. 23)

Nampa at Kuna

Capital at Centennial (postponed to Thursday)

Eagle at Boise (postponed to Jan. 17)

Borah at Columbia (postponed to Monday)

Meridian at Timberline

Bishop Kelly at Skyview

Vallivue at Middleton (postponed to Monday)

Caldwell at Emmett

Mountain Home at Ridgevue (postponed to Jan. 23)

Homedale at Fruitland (postponed to Wednesday)

Weiser at Payette

New Plymouth at Marsing (postponed Monday)

Parma at Cole Valley Christian

North Star Charter at Riverstone

Ambrose at Horseshoe Bend (postponed to Wednesday)

Liberty Charter at Greenleaf

Wilder at Victory Charter (postponed to Thursday)

Idaho City at Notus

Boys basketball

Boise at Nampa

New Plymouth at Weiser

Ambrose at Horseshoe Bend

Compass Honors at Rimrock (postponed to Wednesday)

Canyon Springs at Meadows Valley

North Star Charter at Riverstone

Liberty Charter at Greenleaf

Wilder at Victory Charter (postponed to Thursday)

Idaho City at Notus

STILL SCHEDULED

Boys basketball

Orofino at McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

POSTPONED

Girls basketball

Homedale at New Plymouth

Boys basketball

Mountain View at Borah (postponed to Jan. 17)

Related content

Varsity Extra Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snow thaw causes flooding at Cathedral of the Rockies

View more video

About the Varsity Extra Blog

Idaho Statesman reporters Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama have a combined 21 years of experience covering high school sports in Idaho.

Sports Videos