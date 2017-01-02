Varsity Extra Blog

January 2, 2017 6:08 PM

Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Dec. 26-31

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madison Jackson, Parma: The Panthers hosted a tournament last week, getting a 54-35 win over 4A Mountain Home and losing to No. 1 Soda Springs 45-40 and No. 2 Ririe 49-38, both 2A programs. Jackson, a sophomore point guard, averaged 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, including 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the victory over the Tigers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nick Fitts, Vallivue: The Falcons competed in the Santa Barbara Classic in California last week, winning two games and losing two. Fitts, a senior point guard, averaged 22.8 points and 3.3 assists per game during the tournament, leading Vallivue to wins over Firebaugh (97-44) and Newbury Park (89-55) and losses to Buena (60-58) and Sante Fe (78-69), all California teams.

WRESTLING

Christian Hudson, Caldwell: The Cougars competed in the 91-team Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno last week, finishing 14th in the team standings, which was tops among Idaho teams. Hudson, a sophomore, took second at 132 pounds after entering the tournament as the No. 5 seed. Hudson lost 6-2 to No. 2 Jonathan Trujillo of Robertson (Las Vegas) in the championship match.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

Idaho Statesman reporters Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama have a combined 21 years of experience covering high school sports in Idaho.

