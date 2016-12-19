Varsity Extra Blog

Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Dec. 12-17

By Rachel Roberts

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kori Pentzer, Melba: The Mustangs collected two wins against 2A Western Idaho Conference opponents last week, beating New Plymouth 54-39 and Cole Valley Christian 60-58. Pentzer, a junior point guard, had 27 points and 11 rebounds against the Pilgrims, and she broke the Mustangs’ scoring record with 36 points and 20 rebounds against the Chargers. Pentzer’s 20 rebounds were one shy of tying the school record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jake Poulton, Columbia: The Wildcats ended a 54-game losing streak with a 54-46 victory over Ontario (Ore.) last week. Poulton, a sophomore point guard, led Columbia to the win with a game-high 33 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

WRESTLING

Brandon Kipper, Columbia: The senior became the first Columbia wrestler to win an individual title at the elite Reno Tournament of Champions. Kipper earned an 8-1 decision over Zach Austin of Oklahoma at 285 pounds in the title match. He was the only Idaho wrestler to advance to the finals. Kipper is also the defending 5A state champion at heavyweight.

