December 16, 2016 1:22 PM

Here we go again, snow forces cancellation of some high school games tonight

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

For the third time in a little more than a week, snow and icy conditions have caused the cancellation of some high school sporting events around the Treasure Valley.

The Idaho Statesman has contacted all home teams for tonight’s boys and girls basketball games and compiled a list of what’s still on and what has been canceled.

CANCELED

Girls basketball

Today’s Dentistry Tournament in Nampa (Columbia, Nampa, Skyview, Fruitland and Homedale)

Rolly Lincoln Memorial Tournament at Wilder (Greenleaf, Wilder)

Council at Union (Ore.) Tournament

Riverstone at Rimrock

Kuna at Lewiston

Parma at Baker (Ore.)

Boys basketball

Today’s Dentistry Tournament in Nampa (Columbia, Nampa, Skyview, Fruitland and Homedale)

Rolly Lincoln Memorial Tournament at Wilder (Greenleaf, Wilder)

Nampa Christian at North Star Charter

Council at Union (Ore.) Tournament

Wrestling

Caldwell, Parma won’t attend Wiley Dobbs in Twin Falls

STILL ON

Girls basketball

Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 4:30 p.m.

Garden Valley at Ambrose, 6 p.m.

Adrian (Ore.) at Notus, 6 p.m.

Capital at Borah, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

Boise at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Emmett at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, 7:30 p.m.

New Plymouth at Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.

Adrian (Ore.) at Notus, 7:30 p.m.

Capital at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at Boise, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley at McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Valley at Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.

