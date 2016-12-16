Here we go again, snow forces cancellation of some high school games tonight

For the third time in a little more than a week, snow and icy conditions have caused the cancellation of some high school sporting events around the Treasure Valley.
The Idaho Statesman has contacted all home teams for tonight’s boys and girls basketball games and compiled a list of what’s still on and what has been canceled.
CANCELED
Girls basketball
Today’s Dentistry Tournament in Nampa (Columbia, Nampa, Skyview, Fruitland and Homedale)
Rolly Lincoln Memorial Tournament at Wilder (Greenleaf, Wilder)
Council at Union (Ore.) Tournament
Riverstone at Rimrock
Kuna at Lewiston
Parma at Baker (Ore.)
Boys basketball
Today’s Dentistry Tournament in Nampa (Columbia, Nampa, Skyview, Fruitland and Homedale)
Rolly Lincoln Memorial Tournament at Wilder (Greenleaf, Wilder)
Nampa Christian at North Star Charter
Council at Union (Ore.) Tournament
Wrestling
Caldwell, Parma won’t attend Wiley Dobbs in Twin Falls
STILL ON
Girls basketball
Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 4:30 p.m.
Garden Valley at Ambrose, 6 p.m.
Adrian (Ore.) at Notus, 6 p.m.
Capital at Borah, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
Boise at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Emmett at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, 7:30 p.m.
New Plymouth at Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.
Adrian (Ore.) at Notus, 7:30 p.m.
Capital at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Boise, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley at McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.
Garden Valley at Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.
