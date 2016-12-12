Varsity Extra Blog

December 12, 2016 8:49 PM

Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Dec. 5-10

Varsity Extra Blog

High school sports coverage from across the Treasure Valley

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mandy Simpson, Boise: The senior guard/forward and Oklahoma signee helped the Braves improve to 8-0 with a 43-36 victory over two-time defending 5A state champion Mountain View. Simpson dominated in the paint, scoring 26 points with 12 rebounds to hand the Mavericks their first loss of the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jayson Hibbard, Skyview: The Hawks scored their first upset of the season, knocking off 4A Southern Idaho Conference preseason favorite Bishop Kelly 51-50. Hibbard, a junior forward, recorded a double-double in the victory with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

WRESTLING

Joe Rice, New Plymouth: The two-time individual state champion at the 2A/1A level won a strong 126-pound weight class at the Calhoun Classic in Nyssa, Ore. Rice, a junior, earned a 4-2 decision over Borah’s Peter Huntsman to win the championship.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

Related content

Varsity Extra Blog

Comments

Videos

Holly Lane residents defend Nampa nursing home

View more video

About the Varsity Extra Blog

Idaho Statesman reporters Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama have a combined 21 years of experience covering high school sports in Idaho.

Sports Videos