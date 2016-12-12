Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Dec. 5-10

1:33 An Eagle mom talks about life as a caregiver Pause

1:14 Idaho Rep. Labrador hints at role in Trump's administration

3:26 Big Snow Delights Skiers for Bogus Basin's Opening Day of the 2016-2017 Season

1:13 Mountain Home firefighters battle Pat's Desert Inn Cafe blaze

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:46 Otter on Cabinet talk, Castro's death

5:21 Rep. Raul Labrador's decision to stick with Trump

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

3:37 Inside Tamarack Resort's snowmaking operation