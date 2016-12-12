Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Dec. 5-10

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mandy Simpson, Boise: The senior guard/forward and Oklahoma signee helped the Braves improve to 8-0 with a 43-36 victory over two-time defending 5A state champion Mountain View. Simpson dominated in the paint, scoring 26 points with 12 rebounds to hand the Mavericks their first loss of the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jayson Hibbard, Skyview: The Hawks scored their first upset of the season, knocking off 4A Southern Idaho Conference preseason favorite Bishop Kelly 51-50. Hibbard, a junior forward, recorded a double-double in the victory with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
WRESTLING
Joe Rice, New Plymouth: The two-time individual state champion at the 2A/1A level won a strong 126-pound weight class at the Calhoun Classic in Nyssa, Ore. Rice, a junior, earned a 4-2 decision over Borah’s Peter Huntsman to win the championship.
