Varsity Extra athletes of the Week: Nov. 21-25

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sabrina Castaneda, Nampa: The Bulldogs came up short in a 69-61 loss to Meridian in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game last week. Castaneda, a senior point guard, led all scorers with 30 points and added four assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Max Rice, Bishop Kelly: The 4A Knights opened the season with a tough 56-54 overtime loss to 5A Southern Idaho Conference power Borah. Rice, a junior guard and reigning 4A All-Idaho first teamer, scored a game-high 28 points with seven rebounds.
Comments