Varsity Extra Blog

November 28, 2016 5:29 PM

Varsity Extra athletes of the Week: Nov. 21-25

Varsity Extra Blog

High school sports coverage from across the Treasure Valley

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sabrina Castaneda, Nampa: The Bulldogs came up short in a 69-61 loss to Meridian in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game last week. Castaneda, a senior point guard, led all scorers with 30 points and added four assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Max Rice, Bishop Kelly: The 4A Knights opened the season with a tough 56-54 overtime loss to 5A Southern Idaho Conference power Borah. Rice, a junior guard and reigning 4A All-Idaho first teamer, scored a game-high 28 points with seven rebounds.

Related content

Varsity Extra Blog

Comments

Videos

It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

View more video

About the Varsity Extra Blog

Idaho Statesman reporters Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama have a combined 21 years of experience covering high school sports in Idaho.

Sports Videos