Varsity Extra Blog

November 21, 2016 6:00 PM

Varsity Extra athletes of the week (Nov. 14-19)

Varsity Extra Blog

High school sports coverage from across the Treasure Valley

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tori Williams, Centennial: The Patriots won three games last week over Emmett (65-26), Nampa (64-25) and Timberline (58-51). Williams, a senior guard, had 68 points in the three victories, including a season-high 26 points against Nampa.

5A FOOTBALL

Keenan Pattwell, Mountain View: The Mavericks won the first state championship in program history with a 48-21 victory against Capital at Albertsons Stadium. Pattwell, a senior receiver/running back, set championship records for touchdowns (6) and points (36) and finished with 98 rushing yards and 115 receiving yards.

3A FOOTBALL

Cole Eiguren, Fruitland: The Grizzlies held off Shelley 35-28 for their first win against the Russets in the state championship game. Eiguren, a sophomore quarterback, led the way on 7-for-7 passing for 129 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 25 yards and two more scores.

1A DIVISION II FOOTBALL

Canyon Harper, Salmon River: A knee injury in the semifinals kept the sophomore running back out of practice all week, but he returned just in time to lead the Savages to back-to-back championships. Salmon River topped Kendrick 30-20 as Harper collected 173 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while also scoring three 2-point conversions.

Related content

Varsity Extra Blog

Comments

Videos

Got a domain name? How to check its status, and how to spot scams like this one

View more video

About the Varsity Extra Blog

Idaho Statesman reporters Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama have a combined 21 years of experience covering high school sports in Idaho.

Sports Videos