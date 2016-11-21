Varsity Extra athletes of the week (Nov. 14-19)

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tori Williams, Centennial: The Patriots won three games last week over Emmett (65-26), Nampa (64-25) and Timberline (58-51). Williams, a senior guard, had 68 points in the three victories, including a season-high 26 points against Nampa.
5A FOOTBALL
Keenan Pattwell, Mountain View: The Mavericks won the first state championship in program history with a 48-21 victory against Capital at Albertsons Stadium. Pattwell, a senior receiver/running back, set championship records for touchdowns (6) and points (36) and finished with 98 rushing yards and 115 receiving yards.
3A FOOTBALL
Cole Eiguren, Fruitland: The Grizzlies held off Shelley 35-28 for their first win against the Russets in the state championship game. Eiguren, a sophomore quarterback, led the way on 7-for-7 passing for 129 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 25 yards and two more scores.
1A DIVISION II FOOTBALL
Canyon Harper, Salmon River: A knee injury in the semifinals kept the sophomore running back out of practice all week, but he returned just in time to lead the Savages to back-to-back championships. Salmon River topped Kendrick 30-20 as Harper collected 173 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while also scoring three 2-point conversions.
