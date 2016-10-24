Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Oct. 17-22

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
FOOTBALL
Drew Korf, Capital: The Eagles won the 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s Pod A championship with a 27-22 victory against Mountain View. Korf, a senior quarterback, had 325 total yards and four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing. He also completed all nine of his second-half passes.
VOLLEYBALL
Karen Murphy, Skyview: The Hawks won their sixth 4A District Three Tournament championship in a row with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of Bishop Kelly. Murphy, a freshman setter, contributed 14 assists, 12 digs, five kills, two aces and one block with a hitting percentage of .444.
GIRLS SOCCER
Aubree Chatterton, Bishop Kelly: The Knights won their seventh state championship since 2000, beating Sandpoint 3-1. Chatterton, a senior who is committed to Gonzaga, scored two of the Knights’ three goals in the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Nick O’Connor, Boise: The Braves claimed their fifth state championship in the past 10 years with a 3-1 victory against Coeur d’Alene. O’Connor, a senior who also serves as the kicker for Boise’s football team, assisted on all three of the Braves’ goals in the title game.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Gemma LaVergne, Emmett: The freshman won the girls individual championship at the 4A District Three meet at Eagle Island State Park. LaVergne crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 57 seconds.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Siyad Matan, Borah: The junior won his first boys individual championship at the 5A District Three meet at Eagle Island State Park. Matan crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 34.3 seconds to beat Mountain View senior Charles Paul by about 1 second.
Comments