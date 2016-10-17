Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Oct. 10-15

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
FOOTBALL
Kegan Lester, Borah: The Lions sewed up a state playoff berth for the second year in a row with a 17-14 victory against Kuna. Lester, a senior running back, ran for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries — an average of 9.3 yards per carry.
VOLLEYBALL
Tori Gehring, Rocky Mountain: The Grizzlies wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the 5A District Three Tournament with four-set victories over Mountain View and Boise. Gehring, a senior middle blocker, accumulated 21 kills, 16 blocks and six aces in the two matches.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jordyn Dalling, Rocky Mountain: The Grizzlies earned a spot in the 5A state tournament in Coeur d’Alene, and Dalling played a key role with three goals Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Coeur d’Alene in a state play-in game. She finished the week with six goals and an assist.
BOYS SOCCCER
Alex Draghici, Centennial: The Patriots won their first 5A District Three Tournament championship since 2008, culminating with a 1-0 victory over Boise. Draghici, a senior midfielder, scored the only goal in the championship, and he also added a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against Mountain View in the semifinals.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Eve Jensen, Boise: The sophomore set a new course record with her win in the Boise City Championship at Ann Morrison Park. Jensen completed the race in 17 minutes, 34.85 seconds. The Braves also finished first as a team.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly: The sophomore won the boys individual title at the Boise City Championship at Ann Morrison Park. Russell crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 40.47 seconds, which ranks as the fastest time for a 4A runner this season, according to athletic.net.
