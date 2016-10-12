Varsity Extra Blog

October 12, 2016 8:57 PM

Idaho high school state soccer tournament brackets 2016

Get all the latest final scores and updated tournament matchups throughout the boys and girls 5A, 4A and 3A state soccer tournaments, which run Oct. 20-22 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls.

GIRLS SOCCER

5A state tournament at Lake City High, Coeur d’Alene High

4A state tournament at Idaho Falls Soccer Complex

3A state tournament at Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls

BOYS SOCCER

5A state tournament at Post Falls High, Coeur d’Alene High

4A state tournament at Idaho Falls Soccer Complex

3A state tournament at Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls

