Varsity Extra Blog

October 7, 2016 6:27 PM

Live scoreboard: Week 7 Treasure Valley high school football

Varsity Extra Blog

High school sports coverage from across the Treasure Valley

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Get all the latest high school football scores and updates tonight for games involving Treasure Valley teams, including a first-place showdown between Mountain View and Meridian in the 5A SIC’s Pod A, as well as fights for first between Weiser and Fruitland (3A SRV) and McCall-Donnelly and New Plymouth (2A WIC).

Looking for the full scoreboard? Click on the four-line icon in the top right corner of the live blog below for access to the full list of games and scores.

To get ready for tonight, we broke down the top games to watch tonight here. Did you miss Capital’s win over Boise on Thursday to complete a sweep of the Boise School District? Catch up on the Eagles’ game, and wins by Eagle and Skyview here.

Also, see who leads the 5A and 4A SIC statistically, or check out the latest state media poll.

Live Blog Live scoreboard: Week 7 Treasure Valley high school football
&nbsp;

Related content

Varsity Extra Blog

Comments

Videos

It's senior night, but Timberline volleyball just getting started

View more video

About the Varsity Extra Blog

Idaho Statesman reporters Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama have a combined 21 years of experience covering high school sports in Idaho.

Sports Videos